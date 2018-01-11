Wizards' Otto Porter: Goes for 14 points in return

Porter contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist across 37 minutes during a 107-104 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Porter (hip) returned from a one-game absence and received a full workload with 37 minutes. He didn't produce much, but he was efficient from the field and the three steals were just one shy of his season high. Given the workload, it doesn't look like Porter's injury is of much concern to the team.