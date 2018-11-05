Wizards' Otto Porter: Goes through full practice
Porter (toe) went through a full practice Monday, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter missed Sunday's game against the Knicks with a toe injury that's bothered him over the past week, but his return to practice Monday is a step in the right direction. The Wizards have stopped short of clearing him to play Tuesday night, however, so keep an eye on the forward's status after shootaround in the morning.
