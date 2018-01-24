Wizards' Otto Porter: Goes through practice Wednesday
Porter (hip) went through a full practice Wednesday, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter was forced to leave Monday's game early with a right hip strain and wasn't expected to practice at any point prior to Thursday's matchup with the Thunder. However, Porter was able to go through Wednesday session in full, so it appears he's doing better than expected. That bodes well for a return Thursday, though he can still be considered questionable for now. Another update will likely be provided after Porter is able to test everything out during the team's morning shootaround.
