Wizards' Otto Porter: Goes through workout
Porter (leg) was able to go through a workout recently, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This marks Porter's first workout since undergoing left leg surgery back in April. The exact intensity and specifics of the drills are unclear, though it still represents a positive step forward in his recovery. Considering there's still multiple months prior to the start of training camp, Porter appears to be on track to be a full participant. Porter finished the 2017-18 campaign playing in 77 games and averaging 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.6 minutes.
