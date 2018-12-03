Wizards' Otto Porter: Good to go Monday
Porter (toe) will be available Monday against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Porter jammed his toe Saturday against the Nets, but he'll be in the starting lineup at power forward Monday as the Wizards go with a smaller alignment, featuring all three of John Wall, Brad Beal and Tomas Satoransky.
