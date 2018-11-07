Wizards' Otto Porter: Has best game of the season Tuesday

Porter finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 loss to Dallas.

After missing the previous game with a toe concern, Porter was back in the starting lineup Tuesday and produced his best effort of the season so far. Porter, along with the Wizards in general, has been struggling in a number of areas for reasons that are not completely obvious. From an individual perspective, it was good to see Porter getting back to what he does best. That is hitting threes and getting defensive stats.