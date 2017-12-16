Wizards' Otto Porter: Heads to locker room Friday

Porter went to the locker room with an apparent right leg injury during Friday's game against the Clippers, Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington reports.

It's unclear how serious the injury is at the moment, so he should be considered questionable to return. More information on his status should emerge at some point during the game.

