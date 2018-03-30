Wizards' Otto Porter: Helped off floor Thursday

Porter was helped off the floor, putting no pressure on his right leg, during Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. Porter reportedly twisted his ankle while defending Stanley Johnson. Then, Johnson accidentally stepped on Porter's right foot.

Porter is doubtful to return to the contest. Presumably, Kelly Oubre will absorb a significant amount of Porter's workload for the remainder of the game. That would also likely be the case of Porter misses extended time as a result of the injury.