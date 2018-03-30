Wizards' Otto Porter: Helped off floor Thursday
Porter was helped off the floor, putting no pressure on his right leg, during Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. Porter reportedly twisted his ankle while defending Stanley Johnson. Then, Johnson accidentally stepped on Porter's right foot.
Porter is doubtful to return to the contest. Presumably, Kelly Oubre will absorb a significant amount of Porter's workload for the remainder of the game. That would also likely be the case of Porter misses extended time as a result of the injury.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up all-around numbers Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Records double-double in overtime win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Drops team-high 19 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.