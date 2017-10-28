Wizards' Otto Porter: Hits for season-high 29 in Friday's loss
Porter scored 29 points (11-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Warriors.
It was his second double-double in three games, with a season high in scoring thrown in for good measure. Porter's offensive outburst came in part because Bradley Beal got ejected just before the half, and it remains to be seen what his usage will be like once Markieff Morris (abdomen) gets healthy, but through the early part of the schedule, the 24-year-old wing appears more than ready to put together a breakout campaign.
