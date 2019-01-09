Wizards' Otto Porter: Injures thumb

Porter injured his thumb in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, but X-rays came back negative, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

While the X-ray results are good news, Porter indicated following the game that his thumb still felt numb. The Wizards have a rematch against the 76ers on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back set, so his status is certainly up in the air. Expect an update once more clarity on the situation is provided.