Wizards' Otto Porter: Injures thumb
Porter injured his thumb in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, but X-rays came back negative, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
While the X-ray results are good news, Porter indicated following the game that his thumb still felt numb. The Wizards have a rematch against the 76ers on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back set, so his status is certainly up in the air. Expect an update once more clarity on the situation is provided.
