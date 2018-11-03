Wizards' Otto Porter: Injures toe Friday

Porter came out of Friday's loss to the Thunder with an injured toe, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Porter ultimately returned after exiting the game briefly due to an injured toe, but was noticeably hobbling after the game. He finished the contest with eight points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds, and two assists in just 16 minutes. Consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Knicks. Kelly Oubre and Jeff Green would be in line for extra run should he ultimately miss time.