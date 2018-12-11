Wizards' Otto Porter: Labeled day-to-day
Porter is day-to-day with a right knee contusion, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter suffered the injury during the first half of Monday's game against the Pacers and did not return. His status for Wednesday's game against the Celtics remains murky at this point, but things should clear up once he tests his knee out during warmups. If Porter can't play, Kelly Oubre and Jeff Green would likely benefit the most.
