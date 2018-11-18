Wizards' Otto Porter: Late injury issue
Porter is dealing with soreness in his lower leg and will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Porter apparently woke up with the soreness Sunday and will go through warmups before making a final decision on whether or not to play. Kelly Oubre would be the top candidate in line for added minutes if Porter does sit out.
