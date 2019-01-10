Wizards' Otto Porter: Leads bench in scoring

Porter scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and collected six rebounds along with three steals across 33 minutes Wednesday against the 76ers.

Porter has been easing his way back from injury over the past five games, although his 33 minutes Wednesday night is the most time he's been on the court since Dec. 5. It appears likely that he'll return to the starting five in the near future, although it's unclear whether coach Scott Brooks will let Porter re-join the first unit Friday against the Bucks. Even if the 25-year-old comes off the bench again, he should still offer up significant fantasy value.