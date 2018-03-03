Wizards' Otto Porter: Leads team once again with 24 points

Porter finished with 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to Toronto.

Porter continues to flourish in the absence of John Wall (knee), scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four games. During his first stint without Wall earlier in the season, Porter looked somewhat overwhelmed as he struggled to create his own shot. This time around, however, he appears far more confident and has led the team to a surprisingly strong record post Wall.