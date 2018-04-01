Wizards' Otto Porter: Leads team with 17 points in tough loss

Porter had 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Bulls.

Porter scored 17 points but did little else as the Wizards fell to the Bulls. The entire team looked out of sorts in this one and they will need to lift their game if they are to make any noise in the playoffs. Porter appears to be over his ankle injury and will look to bounce back in a tough matchup with the Rockets on Tuesday.