Wizards' Otto Porter: Leads team with 17 points in tough loss
Porter had 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Bulls.
Porter scored 17 points but did little else as the Wizards fell to the Bulls. The entire team looked out of sorts in this one and they will need to lift their game if they are to make any noise in the playoffs. Porter appears to be over his ankle injury and will look to bounce back in a tough matchup with the Rockets on Tuesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores game-high 26 in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Set to play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Upgraded to probable Saturday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: X-rays return negative•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful to return•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...