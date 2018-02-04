Wizards' Otto Porter: Leads team with 25 points
Porter finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 victory over the Magic.
Porter continued his resurgence, scoring in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game. He has looked comfortable with the ball in his hands and with John Wall (knee) set to miss at least another six weeks, could see some consistency to his distributing role. He has struggled previously with Wall out of the team but has shown that he is capable of taking on more responsibility on the offensive end and owners should be hoping he can keep it up as the fantasy playoffs draw nearer.
