Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as out Friday
Porter is listed as out for Friday's game against the 76ers due to personal reasons.
There's been no report regarding the circumstances of Porter's absence, but it appears he will be away from the team for at least Friday night. The Wizards return home Saturday for the second game of a back-to-back set, and it remains unknown whether or not Porter will be back in time. In Porter's absence Friday, Markieff Morris would be the most likely candidate to step in as the starting power forward.
