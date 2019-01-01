Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as probable

Porter (knee) is listed as probable on the Wizards' most recent injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Porter went through a full practice Monday, so he's trending in the right direction as Wednesday's game approaches. Still, the Wizards will wait until shootaround in the morning to give the forward another evaluation. Porter hasn't played since Dec. 10. so if he's ultimately cleared, it wouldn't be a surprise if he has his playing time restricted.