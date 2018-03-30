Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as questionable Saturday

Porter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Porter departed Thursday's game in Detroit with an ankle injury after just 16 minutes of action, and while it initially looked to be serious, X-Rays ultimately cleared the 24-year-old of any significant damage. While Porter is likely still dealing with plenty of residual soreness, the Wizards hope to have him in uniform Saturday. If he's ultimately unable to go, Kelly Oubre would be the primary beneficiary.