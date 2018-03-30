Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as questionable Saturday
Porter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Porter departed Thursday's game in Detroit with an ankle injury after just 16 minutes of action, and while it initially looked to be serious, X-Rays ultimately cleared the 24-year-old of any significant damage. While Porter is likely still dealing with plenty of residual soreness, the Wizards hope to have him in uniform Saturday. If he's ultimately unable to go, Kelly Oubre would be the primary beneficiary.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: X-rays return negative•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful to return•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Helped off floor Thursday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up all-around numbers Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.