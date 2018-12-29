Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as questionable

Porter (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Porter had previously been listed as out, so his change in status comes as a surprise. The wing has missed nine straight games dating back to Dec. 12. His presence is especially needed, as both Markieff Morris (back) and John Wall (heel) have been ruled out Saturday. Wall, who is seeing a specialist, could be facing an extended absence. If Porter does make his return against Charlotte, he could very well be on a minutes limit.