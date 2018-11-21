Wizards' Otto Porter: Matches career high in rebounding

Porter provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Porter matched his career high in rebounding and posted his second double-double of the season in what was his most inspired and well-rounded performance through the first month of 2018-19. Moreover, Porter hadn't reached 30 minutes in any of the last six games, so this effort was a welcome sight for fantasy owners.