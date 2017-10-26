Wizards' Otto Porter: Modest scoring night in loss

Porter pitched in 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes before fouling out in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Porter was solid from the field, but he also saw his rebounding numbers take a significant dip as compared to his first three contests. The 24-year-old forward had brought down no less than eight boards in the first three games of the season before Wednesday's downturn. Despite the somewhat disappointing night, Porter remains an above-average source of fantasy production across the stat sheet, as evidenced by his averages of 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals through four games.