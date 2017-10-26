Wizards' Otto Porter: Modest scoring night in loss

Porter pitched in 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes before fouling out in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Porter was solid from the field, but he also saw his rebounding numbers take a significant dip as compared to his first three contests. The 24-year-old forward had brought down no less than eight boards in the first three games of the season before Wednesday's downturn. Despite the somewhat disappointing night, Porter remains an above-average source of fantasy production across the stat sheet, as evidenced by his averages of 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals through four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories