Wizards' Otto Porter: Not on injury report

Porter (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sixers.

Porter left Tuesday's game with a thumb injury, but X-rays returned negative, and it looks as though the Georgetown product won't miss any time as the Wizards play on the second night of a back-to-back. Prior to Tuesday's game, coach Scott Brooks intimated that Porter would play roughly 30 minutes, but the injury limited him to just 19.