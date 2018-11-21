Wizards' Otto Porter: Nursing hamstring injury
Porter is dealing with a hamstring injury but was able to practice Wednesday, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors until further information emerges. He presumably suffered the injury Tuesday against the Clippers.
