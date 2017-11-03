Wizards' Otto Porter: Officially cleared to start Friday

Porter (illness) will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Porter missed Wednesdays' game with an illness, but he returned to practice Thursday, so his status for the matchup with Cleveland was never in much doubt. Porter will return to his usual spot at small forward, while Markieff Morris will make his season debut at the four.

