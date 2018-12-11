Wizards' Otto Porter: Officially questionable Wednesday

Porter (knee) is officially questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.

After suffering a bruised right knee during Monday's game, Porter was considered day-to-day, and he could end up being a game-time call against Boston. More information may arrive following morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Kelly Oubre, Jeff Green and Tomas Satoransky figure to see extra run.

