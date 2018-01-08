Wizards' Otto Porter: Optimistic for return Wednesday
Porter (hip) went through a limited practice Monday and coach Scott Brooks is optimistic he'll be able to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Porter was held out of Saturday's game against the Bucks with a hip strain, but it doesn't appear to be an overly serious ailment. He was able to go through most of Monday's practice, though the Wizards held him out of the scrimmaging portion as a precautionary measure. Still, with another day off for additional rest and rehabilitation before Wednesday's contest, Porter appears to be trending in the right direction for a return. Consider Porter questionable for that contest until another update is provided.
