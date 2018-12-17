Wizards' Otto Porter: Out another week

Porter is expected to miss at least one more week after an MRI on Monday revealed a Grade 2 strain of his right vastus medialis, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter has already missed three games due to the issue, and while he appeared to be trending towards a return, Monday's MRI results confirm he'll miss at least four more contests. At this point, Washington's game against the Pistons on December 26th looks like Porter's earliest possible return date. In the meantime, Jeff Green and newly acquired Trevor Ariza should benefit from Porter's absence.