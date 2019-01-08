Wizards' Otto Porter: Playing without restriction
Porter will come off the bench again in Tuesday's game against the 76ers but will not have a minutes restriction, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Porter appears to have found some rhythm since returning from injury, and head coach Scott Brooks will continue to play him off the bench as a result. Porter is expected to return to the starting lineup soon, but Brooks wants to see Porter in a full capacity off the bench before making that change. Expect a full workload from the swingman Tuesday night for an undermanned Wizards squad.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Big night off bench•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: To come off bench again•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Effective despite minutes limit•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Still off bench, on minutes limit•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores nine points in return•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Won't start, is on minutes limit•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.