Wizards' Otto Porter: Playing without restriction

Porter will come off the bench again in Tuesday's game against the 76ers but will not have a minutes restriction, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter appears to have found some rhythm since returning from injury, and head coach Scott Brooks will continue to play him off the bench as a result. Porter is expected to return to the starting lineup soon, but Brooks wants to see Porter in a full capacity off the bench before making that change. Expect a full workload from the swingman Tuesday night for an undermanned Wizards squad.