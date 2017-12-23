Wizards' Otto Porter: Plays 21 minutes in return

Porter finished with only six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 119-84 loss to the Nets.

Porter returned from a two-game absence due to a minor hip concern and played only 21 minutes. He was likely on a minutes restriction, however, due to the nature of the scoreline, he was not required towards the end of the game. Porter has had worries with his hip in the past and owners should be thankful to see him back after such a short break. He will look build on his performance when the Wizards face the struggling Magic on Saturday.