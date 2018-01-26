Wizards' Otto Porter: Plays 37 minutes in loss

Porter had 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Porter was questionable coming into the game with a hip concern but was able to go through a full practice before taking his regular spot in the starting lineup. The fact he was able to play 37 minutes indicates that the hip was not too much of a concern. It is worth monitoring, however, as Porter has had multiple hip issues throughout his career and over the course of this season so far.