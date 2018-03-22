Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts 12 points in Wednesday's loss

Porter produced 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.

Porter was outplayed by backup Kelly Oubre, Jr., as the former was less than efficient with his shot over his time on the floor. It was the second sub-40-percent shooting effort for Porter in the last four contests, as he's hit a bit of a rough patch on the scoreboard. Factoring in Wednesday's line, he's scored eight to 12 points in four of the last five games, even though he still shooting an impressive 50.0 percent across nine March contests.