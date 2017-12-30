Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts game-high 26 points in Friday's win
Porter contributed 26 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during a 121-103 win over the Rockets on Friday.
Porter was phenomenal as he gathered a game-high 26 points in the victory. The seven three-pointers made matched a season high and the seven assists marked a new season high. Porter now has two 20-point efforts in his last three outings, after he had only one such game through the rest of December.
More News
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...