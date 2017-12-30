Wizards' Otto Porter: Posts game-high 26 points in Friday's win

Porter contributed 26 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during a 121-103 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Porter was phenomenal as he gathered a game-high 26 points in the victory. The seven three-pointers made matched a season high and the seven assists marked a new season high. Porter now has two 20-point efforts in his last three outings, after he had only one such game through the rest of December.