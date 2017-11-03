Wizards' Otto Porter: Probable to play vs. Cavs
Porter (illness) is considered probable to play Friday versus the Cavs, according to the team's game notes.
Game notes aren't always the best indicator, but the probable designation makes sense considering Porter was a participant in Thursday's practice. Barring some sort of setback, expect Porter to return to the lineup at his usual starting spot.
