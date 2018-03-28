Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up all-around numbers Tuesday
Porter tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes during a 116-106 win over the Spurs on Tuesday.
Porter put up solid all-around numbers in Tuesday's win despite the fact that he only played 23 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game. The effort marked the second time all season that he's had at least two rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in the same game. Porter also turned around his shooting in the win, as he had shot at 43 percent or below from the field across five of the previous six games.
