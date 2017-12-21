Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable for Friday

Porter (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Porter has missed the last two games with a bruised right hip and it remains to be seen if he practiced Thursday after sitting out the majority of Wednesday's session. Look for another update to be released following shootaround Friday morning, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll be cleared. If Porter can't give it a go, Kelly Oubre would likely pick up another start, with Mike Scott also benefiting with more playing time as well.