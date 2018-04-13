Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable for Game 1

Porter went through portions of Friday's practice and is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter is still being considered day-to-day after going through some of Friday's practice, but it looks like even if he is able to return for Saturday's Game 1 in Toronto, Porter will not be at 100 percent. Except one last update on Porter' status to come after the team's shootaround in the morning, as he should have a better chance of playing should he able to participate.