Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable Saturday vs. Milwaukee

Porter (hip) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Porter exited Friday's game against the Grizzlies with a strained hip, which is apparently still causing him some discomfort. If he's ultimately ruled out Saturday, Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris and Mike Scott are all strong candidates to see extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories