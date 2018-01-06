Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable Saturday vs. Milwaukee
Porter (hip) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Porter exited Friday's game against the Grizzlies with a strained hip, which is apparently still causing him some discomfort. If he's ultimately ruled out Saturday, Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris and Mike Scott are all strong candidates to see extended run.
