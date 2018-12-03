Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable to play Monday
Porter (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Porter missed Friday's game due to a personal matter but he returned to action Saturday against Brooklyn and played 38 minutes. The versatile forward landed on the injury report Monday with an unspecified toe issue, and more details likely won't come until closer to game-time, as the Wizards did not hold a shootaround Monday morning.
