Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable Tuesday vs. New Orleans

Porter (hip), who sat out Tuesday's shootaround, is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Pelicans, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Porter sat out Monday's practice while nursing a bruised right hip, which kept him out of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. He'll likely continue to test the injury out leading up to tipoff to determine if he can take the floor. If he's held out, Kelly Oubre would likely see an expanded role.