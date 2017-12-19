Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable Tuesday vs. New Orleans
Porter (hip), who sat out Tuesday's shootaround, is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Pelicans, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Porter sat out Monday's practice while nursing a bruised right hip, which kept him out of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. He'll likely continue to test the injury out leading up to tipoff to determine if he can take the floor. If he's held out, Kelly Oubre would likely see an expanded role.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Sits out practice•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...