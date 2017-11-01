Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable with illness Wednesday
Porter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to an illness, Chase Hughes of NBC Washington reports.
This is the first we're hearing of Porter being ill, so it seems like a recent development. With the team already down Markieff Morris (suspension/abdomen), the Wizards may have to flash some of their bench depth Wednesday if Porter ends up sidelined. That could include the likes of Kelly Oubre, Tomas Satoransky, Jason Smith and Mike Scott.
