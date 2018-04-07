Wizards' Otto Porter: Quiet in Thursday's loss

Porter recorded just 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Atlanta.

In what should have been a favorable matchup for Porter, he was quiet on both ends of the floor, much to the disappointment of his owners. Despite some inconsistencies lately, Porter remains a solid fantasy option in all formats and should be able to turn things around when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories