Wizards' Otto Porter: Quiet in Thursday's loss

Porter recorded just 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Atlanta.

In what should have been a favorable matchup for Porter, he was quiet on both ends of the floor, much to the disappointment of his owners. Despite some inconsistencies lately, Porter remains a solid fantasy option in all formats and should be able to turn things around when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Tuesday.