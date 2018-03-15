Wizards' Otto Porter: Records double-double in overtime win

Porter posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) 11 rebounds, three steals and an assist in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Celtics.

As expected, Porter extended his favorable history against the Celtics with his 11th double-double of the season. He's averaged 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over 11 games since the Al-Star break, which well exceeds his overall season averages. Porter is often overlooked as a fantasy commodity but is unquestionably Washington's second-best fantasy option with John Wall sidelined.