Wizards' Otto Porter: Records double-double in win

Oubre scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 99-88 win over the Bucks.

Porter had a productive game despite a lower-than averagenight for one of the league's most accurate scorers, Only LeBron James bests him in overall field goal percentage among small forwards, as he's increased that percentga eto 55.7 percent across 15 games. Not only he is a roto-league commodity in that category, but he is also a reliable source for 3-pointers with 31 treys recorded in 2017. It was anticipated that Makleff Morris' return would imply a downtick in production for Porter but he's remained consistent, making him a valuable assiet in all formats.