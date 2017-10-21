Wizards' Otto Porter: Records huge game Friday
Porter finished with 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.
With both Markieff Morris (abdomen) and Jason Smith (shoulder) out Friday, Porter was called upon to be a huge part of the Wizards' gameplan and delivered. He recorded just two games with over 25 points and seven games with four or more steals last season, so Friday will probably go down as an outlier in the grand scheme of the season. That said, his usage will probably continue to be high as long as the Wizards are down players.
