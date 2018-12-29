Wizards' Otto Porter: Remains out Saturday
Porter (knee) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Porter will miss a 10th straight game as he continues to work back from a strained right knee. It's unclear when the forward will make his return, but his next opportunity will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...