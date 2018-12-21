Wizards' Otto Porter: Remains out Saturday
Porter (knee) will remain out Saturday against Phoenix, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Porter will be sidelined for at least one more game as he continues to recover from a right knee strain which he suffered back on Dec. 10 against Indiana. Since the Georgetown product also missed practice Friday, it will be difficult for Porter to return in time for Sunday's game at Indiana. Newly-acquired Trevor Ariza will likely continue to start in Porter's absence.
