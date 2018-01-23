Wizards' Otto Porter: Resting ahead of Thursday
Porter (hip) isn't expected to practice ahead of Thursday's game in Oklahoma City, but there's still a chance he might play, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Porter strained his right hip during Monday's game against the Mavericks and coach Scott Brooks intends to keep him off the court for a couple days to recover. If he's unable to play Thursday, Kelly Oubre will be the top candidate for more playing time.
