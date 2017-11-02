Wizards' Otto Porter: Returns to practice Thursday

Porter (illness) participate in Thursday's practice, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Porter was absent from Wednesday's contest due to an illness, but it looks like after practicing Thursday that the swingman will be available for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers. Expect another update on Porter following the team's shootaround Friday morning.

